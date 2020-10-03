We’ll build factories for the youth – GUM candidate

GUM has promised to deal with youth unemployment if elected

The Parliamentary Candidate of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) for Okaikoi South Constituency, Christian Commey Oblitey, has revealed that his party will provide youth-focused factories if they win the elections to form the next government.

He said the party has well thought-through plans to deal with the graduate youth unemployment, and unemployment in general, because it is a major problem facing the country.



Speaking on 3FM‘s Constituency Debate with Jonny Hughes and Alfred Ocansey held at Kaneshie, Mr Oblitey stated that market women are unable to make returns because a lot of their money go into ticketing.



“In the past, there was nothing like certificate when looking for a job. But now a graduate from a university just spoke that for four years, he has been working as a mobile money vendor even though he completed school as a laboratory scientist which shouldn’t be so. Imagine the money spent on this young man only for him to be doing this job.”



The candidate stated that two years into power, his party will build factories which will employ both literates and illiterates.



The Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikoi South Constituency, Abraham Kotey-Neequaye, for his part, said the Constituency has been underdeveloped because of what he describes as lack of investment projects by the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

According to him, the Constituency has not seen much development for the past 24 years that the NPP has held the seat.



To that end, he said Ghanaians must vote for him and the NDC in this year’s polls.



“For the 24 years that the NPP have represented this constituency, we still have lots of development problems. Areas like Avenor still do not have schools nor hospitals in the area.”



He added, “Avenor is having a total of 13,000 people who registered. When you have this number of people in a community and they don’t have a school, it’s a problem. Based on the resources we have and the number of companies in our jurisdiction, it’s worrying.



“Over 224 companies that are in this constituency and we don’t have a school? All the companies in the North Industrial Area fall under the constituency. They have a corporate social responsibility to the people.”

He further stated that “when elected, I will make sure that all the places who do not have schools get schools. Together with these companies we can build CHPS compounds for these areas”.



The Constituency has been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for almost 24 years.



Meanwhile, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the area, Darkoa Newman, failed to show up for the debate in spite of an invitation extended to her.