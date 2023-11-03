We’ll celebrate with a big cow if Bawumia wins NPP polls - NDC's Kweku Boahen

Kweku Boahen, Former Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress

Kweku Boahen, a former Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy for the flagbearer position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma on November 2, 2023, he stated that the NDC would celebrate with a feast if Bawumia secures the NPP's flagbearer slot.



He asserted that the vice president is the "worst candidate" among the quartet vying for the position and that he pales in comparison to NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



"Can he even speak now? When he went campaigning, was he able to list just one particular thing that he could do as a president?



“Have you seen him being able to engage the media, because he is afraid that the media will ask him questions? If Bawumia wins, we will kill a very fat cow because he is the one, we are looking for.



“He is the worst person who cannot compete with John Mahama, which is why he has been engaging in tribal politics in the north,” he said.

Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





