We’ll complete all road projects soon - Roads Minister

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Roads and Highways Minister

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has pledged its commitment to ensuring that all road projects under contract are completed on schedule.

According to the sector minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, the Akufo-Addo-led government will deliver on all road projects as well as terminate the contracts of unserious contractors.



Mr Amoako Atta made this known in Achiase during the President’s 3-day working visit to the Eastern Region.



The Roads Minister promised the chiefs and people of Achiase that the government will complete every road project that has begun in the district.

Amoako Atta also inspected an asphalt overlay at Achiase in the Eastern Region and said his “Ministry will be ‘on the neck’ of all contractors to complete their work. We are going to follow all road projects with strict supervision to ensure that the roads are constructed on time”.



He again assured the people of Akwatia that their 10 kilometres of internal roads being constructed by Hardwick Limited will be completed by November.



The Minister appealed to the public to compare records within four years of their administration to others and vote based on policy and not on propaganda.