We’ll fight Bagbin if he dares contest Mahama in 2024 – Former Asokore Mampong MCE

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

A member of the Ashanti Region wing of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin to refrain from contesting former John Mahama during the party’s congress ahead of the 2024 elections.

This caution to the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament was spearheaded by former Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong Nurudeen Hamidan.



Speaking on Akoma FM’s weekend political show Wonsom, the former MCE dared: “Let anyone decide to contest John Mahama in our upcoming congress, not even the Speaker of Parliament, he shouldn’t dare else some of us will fight them head-on.”



He also indicated that “if he has been privileged to be elected as Speaker of Parliament, he should concentrate in Parliament and leave the presidential race to the former president to take NDC to the Promised Land in 2024.”

The former MCE, who was a member of the NDC’s regional campaign team for last year’s elections, further added that “the former president has been able to brand the NDC into attractive entity and he has been the most popular personality in the party so it will be in the interest of the NDC for John Mahama to unopposedly go through the congress and once again lead the NDC into victory come 2024 but we will fight Alban Bagbin if he dares contest John Mahama”.



According to Nurudeen Hamidan, his argument is based on intelligence circulating that some key members of the party have harboured the conviction to contest John Mahama ahead of 2024.



Although the NDC is contesting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results, the 2024 flagbearer race has already been heated as most of the grass-roots and key leadership of NDC in Ashanti Region have been praying for John Mahama to go through unopposed.