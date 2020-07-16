General News

We’ll force the propagandists in NDC to campaign on issues – Dr Gideon Boako

Dr Gideon Boako, an aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will force the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which has gained notoriety in propaganda to campaign on records instead of the insults and impunity as it always exhibits.

According to Dr Gideon Boako , the NDC’s John Mahama per the records has nothing to offer Ghanaians ahead of the 2020 polls



“NPP always campaigns on records. We have done enough, so our records would win us the elections; if not we wouldn’t throw a challenge to the NDC for us to compare records”, he mentioned on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Explaining further Dr.Boako said “the NDC party doesn’t like campaigning and comparing records. If you remember in 2008, when candidate Akufo-Addo threw a challenge that we should compare and contrast records, then running mate Mahama said it’s an exercise in mediocrity”.



“Our friends in the NDC, they don’t like comparing records; it is not all of them though but majority of them…their language is full of insults and maligning”, said Dr Boako.



But he pointed out that “we will force them to compare records that is what president Akufo-Addo said ; let us compare records. Mahama should show us what he has done and can do.”

“During his time he created dumsor but Akufo-Addo ended it”, he argued.



He also challenged Mr. Mahama to tell Ghanaians how he would have managed the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.



“When Ghanaians were sleeping in darkness and heat, he did little. When coldstore and printing press operators were suffering, he told them ‘yentie obia’. He and Professor Nana Opoku Agyemang canceled teachers and nurses training allowances. If they were still in power, how will they manage nurses and teachers wages and allowances in this covid 19 era?” he said.



“Look at the money Akufo-Addo has provided to take care of water and electricity bills for Ghanaians in this difficult times. If Mahama was the still the president, you could have imagine what will happen to Ghanaians”, he added.

