'We'll name the stadium you'll give us after you' – Berekum Queen mother promises Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Paramount Queen mother of the Berekum Traditional Area in the Bono Region, Nana Akosua Ameyaahene, has pledged on behalf of her people to name a sports stadium she expects to be built by the NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, when he wins the 2020 elections, after him.

The former President who resumed his tour of the Bono Region following an earlier suspension to address irregularities arising from the recent Voter Registration Exercise was paying a courtesy call on the Queen mother and the Berekum Traditional Council.



The Berekum Queen mother, in welcoming the former President and officials of the NDC, announced that she had already allocated a parcel of land for the project, explaining that sports, especially football is a very important career path for the youth of Berekum.



"The game of football has some of its roots here in Berekum and it is a sport that is dear to the heart of my people," she explained.



For his part, Mr Mahama informed Nananom about some of his party, the NDC’s programmes for Ghanaians when elected, such as the inclusion of private schools in the Free SHS Programme, a measure that will also help end the double-track system.

He also spoke about the extension of maternity leave to four months, the introduction of a seven-day paternity leave and roll out of a Free Primary Health Care Plan for all Ghanaians.



On specific projects for Berekum, Mr Mahama promised to build a district hospital and a cashew processing factory to be supervised by a Cashew Development Board to add value to the crop.



Mr Mahama was accompanied by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi, Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Regional Chairman Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, National Organiser Joshua Akamba and other party functionaries.