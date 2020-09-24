We’ll not accept any flawed results by the EC - Mahama reiterates

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that the party will not accept a ”flawed election.”

Addressing the media on what the party says is a deliberate attempt to delete some names from the register, the candidate indicated that the NDC has always exercised restraint in the entire process despite the anomalies.



"But let me reiterate again that we will not accept the results of a flawed election. We will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civil responsibility and allow the EC whether by ill intent or sheer incompetence to usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7, polls.



The Electoral Commission he suggested must take immediate steps to rectify and sanitise the register and re-exhibit it to afford the voting public an opportunity to verify their particulars in the voters register before it is finalised.



He said this moment provides the NDC an opportunity to act with zeal to ensure peace and stability of our beloved nation.

The true will of the people he noted must triumph, he noted.







He then urged the international community and election observers to arrive early in Ghana to enable them to engage the EC, IPAC and political parties to resolve these major problems with the voters' register.



Mr. Mahama wondered if the problem being encountered is as a result of incompetence or malice.