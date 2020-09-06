General News

We’ll not move backward, so retain Akufo-Addo - Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has joined that the 2020 general elections would not be about an individual but the nation hence the need to re-elect President Akufo-Addo to continue with his hood works.

According to her, a vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in December will be an endorsement of the country’s retrogression.



Addressing New Patriotic Party supporters during the launch of the party’s Women’s Wing Campaign Committee in the Ashanti Region, the second lady said “This election is not about an individual, it is about our nation Ghana. It is not for you and me alone, it is about the future of Ghana. For the good job His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and my own Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the kind of work they have done and served Ghana, we have to consolidate our gains.”



She further asked the team to work hard to increase votes of the NPP in the 2020 elections.



She stressed the need for Ghanaians not to vote for the NDC since. they were unable to solve the problems facing Ghanaians during their tenure in office.

She mentioned the depreciation of the cedi, erratic power supply and economic hardship as some of the difficulties Ghanaians faced under the NDC.



“God intervened and blessed us by giving us His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. So, we will not make that mistake again. We will not move backward; we are moving forward.”



“By God’s grace, we are winning and will win again. When a certain President came, he gave all Ghana’s Bauxite to his brother, but President Akufo-Addo changed the narrative and he said he will let all Ghanaians benefit from Ghana’s resources. If you don’t want this, what do you want again? Although we don’t have much of a problem in the Ashanti Region, just like the Regional Women Organizer said, more than 51% of the registered voters are women which means if the women vote, victory will certainly be ours. But we need a 100% turnout to let Nana Akufo-Addo win the elections”, she added.

