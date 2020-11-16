We’ll prefer ‘atemuda’ to Mahama’s second coming - Assemblywoman

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The Assemblywoman for the Ofankor Electoral Area in the Greater Accra Region, Humu Dilley Saeed, says Ghanaians would prefer ‘Atemuda’ (the second coming of Christ) to the second coming of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The second coming of Mr. Mahama, she suggested, would lead to a serious crisis, adding that Ghanaians should not be deceived by the policies of the NDC.



The first term of Mr. Mahama, she said, saw businesses collapse due to the power crisis the nation encountered.



"We prefer ‘Atemuda’ to the second coming of Mahama. His first term was a mess. Ghanaians suffered under him, dumsor collapsed businesses. This is the same person who wants to return as president. We cannot allow him to return as president,” she said.

The Assemblywoman, who is currently leading a campaign to prevent spoilt ballots in the Greater Accra Region, appealed to Ghanaians to reward the Nana Addo-led administration for the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.



In her view, the Free SHS saved several families who had no resources to continue the education of their children at the secondary level.



