We’ll provide adequate security for peaceful elections – Security services

Some personnel from the various security services in Ghana

Security services in the Eastern region have assured that they are well prepared to provide adequate security for the Electoral Commission and voters in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Voters have therefore been entreated to come out in their numbers to vote without fear of being intimidated.



Speaking to the media in Koforidua on Saturday after a 9Km “Endurance Walk” participated by personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Immigration, Customs, Military, Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance and Prisons service, the Eastern Regional Police Commander, Edward Johnson Oyirifi-Akrofi stated that “we wanted to showcase our presence to assure the general public that we are firmly on the grounds and we are poised to provide adequate security for the Electoral Commission to conduct a successful election for a peaceful election.”



According to him, “the import of the exercise is to showcase our readiness for the Election and as a show of force to send a strong message to all those who have made up their minds to cause problems during the election that the security services are there to provide adequate security."



“It is also to showcase the arsenal in our disposal. Weapons for crowd control and electoral related violence so in short we are assuring the general public that we the security services are one to achieve a common goal.”

The Regional Police Commander who is also the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Election Taskforce warned that “all recalcitrant elements in the society will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted to its logical and legal conclusion”.



He noted that all 3,704 polling stations in the region will be provided security protection while Special security arrangements have been made for 891 flashpoints identified in the region.



According to him, numerous training and capacity building programs have been rolled out for the personnel in the region on election security management therefore optimistic that the elections will be very peaceful.