We’ll push 2020 polls into runoff – PPP

Progressive People’s Party

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has said it will push this year’s presidential elections into a second round.

The newly-elected National Chairman of the party, Nana Ofori Owusu, told TV3 in an interview on Thursday, September 10 that the party will work hard to garner more votes this year than it did in the previous elections.



This, he said will make the PPP a formidable party and the kingmaker this year.



“The Progressive Peoples Party will force this elections into a way that it will move to the second round we are the kingmakers,” he said.

Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to exercise their franchise to elect a president and Members of Parliament.



Campaign activities by almost all the parties especially the two leading parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have already started ahead of the polls.

