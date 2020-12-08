We’ll resist attempts to steal elections - Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has cautioned the New Patriotic Party and the Electoral Commission that the party will resist every attempt to steal the elections.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mr Mahama also debunked suggestions on social media that he had conceded defeat to the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I state emphatically and firmly that I have not congratulated anybody,” Mr Mahama said adding that such claims should be utterly dismissed.



He added that “we will resist any attempt to steal this election,” adding that the NDC has won majority in Parliament and over 10 regions.

The former President also thanked Ghanaians for giving the NDC a winning majority in Parliament.



Results of the Monday Parliamentary and Presidential elections are still being collated across the country. A planned results declaration by the Electoral Commission has been postponed. The ruling party says it has secured enough seats to form the next government.