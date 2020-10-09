'We’ll retain Ablekuma West seat, presidency' – Ursula proclaims

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and some party supporters

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has vowed to retain her parliamentary seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The lawmaker, who doubles as Ghana’s Communication Minister, made the statement when she officially filed her nomination forms on Thursday, 8 October 2020.



Addressing party supporters at the Electoral Commission’s office, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful expressed high hopes of flooring her opponents, especially the National Democratic Congress’ candidate.



She also expressed optimism that President Akufo-Addo will be re-elected in the December polls.

Touting her achievements as MP, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful indicated that the constituency has seen remarkable infrastructural development.



She therefore called on the party supporters to vote “four more years for more infrastructure, four more for more jobs, skills, and training, four more for more of everything that’s on the hearts of these people. Because they know me, they have trusted me, they have tried me, and I have proven myself over the years,” adding that: “We are always with them, we know what their issues are.”