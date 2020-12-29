We’ll sack all MMDCEs who campaigned against their Parliamentary Candidates - Osafo-Maafo

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Chairman for the New Patriotic Party’s Review Committee for the 2020 election, Yaw Osafo-Maafo says the committee has found out that the party lost a number of seats because of several internal squabbles.

According to him, a number MMDCEs were undermining Parliamentary Candidates in their Constituencies whiles some were also rigorously campaigning against the MPs.



“There were a lot of Internal frictions. A lot of District Chief Executives, Municipal Chief Executives were undermining Parliamentary Candidates and they were even campaigning against them,” he admitted.



The Senior Minister indicated that with the work done by the Committee so far, some of these District Chief Executives and Municipal Chief Executives who worked against the party have been identified.



He indicated that any of the MMDCEs who campaigned against their MPs do not have any business working for the party adding that they also do not have any business being District Chief Executives.

“They will definitely have to be thrown out, definitely, any DCE who found it worthy to campaign against his/her Parliamentary Candidate has no business to represent the party in the District,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Joy News monitored by MyNewsGh.com.







