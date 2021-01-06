We’ll show you – NDC MPs vow to humiliate Techiman South MP in Parliament

MP-elect for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah

Some sources within the ranks of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) available to MyNewsGh.com suggest that a plan to humiliate the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah is in the offing.

Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah who is the current Deputy Minister of Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development would be among the 275 lawmakers to sworn in in the eight Parliament under the Fourth Republic after the dissolution of the seventh midnight of January 6, 2020.



Information filtering in indicates the NDC Minority side in Parliament are set to create the worse scenes ever in the country’s parliamentary history as the party continues to contest the validity of his election despite a Wenchi High Court in the Bono Region presided over by Fred Nawura has dismissed an application for Injunction of the swearing-in of the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect



President after President from Mills to Akufo Addo have had their fair share of heckling on the floor of the house in the past. Other individuals similarly have gone through similar experiences. The case of Lydia Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon readily comes to mind over her ‘Bloody widow’ attacks.



What is not clear is how the NPP side would treat those MP elects from the NDC side whose election are being similarly challenged by the NPP in court by the NPP.

There are however indications that placards with the inscriptions “we cannot accept the fraudulent election, the courts can rule but we will disrespect it, bloody election, fraudulent election among others would be showcased amidst heckling as the work of the seventh parliament inches to a close”.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding among other things that “(EC Chairperson) cause to be collated the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the Two Hundred and Sixty-Six (266) Polling stations in accordance with the law, with immediate effect.



That pursuant to regulation 43 (2) of C.I. 127, the endorsed writ, gazette notification and notice to Clerk of Parliament be amended accordingly to reflect the true state of affairs”