We'll show you we have the men if you dare harass, intimidate us - Bryan Acheampong to NDC

The 2024 election appears to be a stiff one as political parties, especially, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are ensuring that the election would be conducted in a free and fair manner.

According to the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, the NPP will resist any attempt from the NDC to harass or intimidate its members during the general election.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong said the NPP will prove to the NDC that they have the men should they try anything mischievous on election day.



Amidst shouts and cheers from the party faithful, the NPP MP said, "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us, or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections..."



"It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power," he stated.



It would be recalled that Former President John Mahama on March 13, 2023, made the same comments, stating that, the National Democratic Congress will match the New Patriotic Party boot for boot in the 2024 elections if the government attempts to intimidate and harass supporters of the NDC.

He said NDC will be very vigilant at the polling stations during the general elections in 2024.



John Dramani Mahama said this when he addressed party supporters in the Tain and Banda constituency in the Bono East Region.







ESA/BB