12
Menu
News

We'll show you we have the men if you dare harass, intimidate us - Bryan Acheampong to NDC

Video Archive
Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2024 election appears to be a stiff one as political parties, especially, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are ensuring that the election would be conducted in a free and fair manner.

According to the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, the NPP will resist any attempt from the NDC to harass or intimidate its members during the general election.

Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong said the NPP will prove to the NDC that they have the men should they try anything mischievous on election day.

Amidst shouts and cheers from the party faithful, the NPP MP said, "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us, or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections..."

"It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power," he stated.

It would be recalled that Former President John Mahama on March 13, 2023, made the same comments, stating that, the National Democratic Congress will match the New Patriotic Party boot for boot in the 2024 elections if the government attempts to intimidate and harass supporters of the NDC.

He said NDC will be very vigilant at the polling stations during the general elections in 2024.

John Dramani Mahama said this when he addressed party supporters in the Tain and Banda constituency in the Bono East Region.



ESA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: