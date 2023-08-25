We’ll start prosecuting those making pranks on our facilities – GNFS

Some Officers of the GNFS

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service has emphasised the importance of not pranking them.

The fire service said that prank calls prevent those who truly need the GNFS from reaching out to them.



ACFO 1 Timothy Affum, Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the service is launching multiple public education and awareness campaigns to educate Ghanaians about the importance of not making prank calls.



He provided notice that offenders would be prosecuted soon.

He stated that prank calls are illegal, that those who make them are committing criminal actions, and that the best way to deal with them is to prosecute them.



“We met with our stakeholders, and they advised us that before we embark on these initiatives, we should educate the public. Their advice was that before we begin prosecuting people, we should educate the public and raise awareness.



As part of our public education on fire safety, we’re teaching people that making prank calls to the GNFS is a crime. We will start enforcing the legislation very shortly. Offenders will have no excuse for their behaviour if we begin enforcing the law. If we have to drag you into court, we will do it. This is not intended to frighten individuals but rather to guarantee that prank calls are avoided. Those who end up in these situations must blame themselves, not us.”