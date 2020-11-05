We’ll still vote massively for Mahama – Aggrieved MenzGold customers

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold have said expressed their unflinching support for John Dramani Mahama, stressing they will vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the December polls.

Spokesperson, Francis Owusu, said in an interview with GhanaWeb that the group will vote massively for Mr. Mahama for sympathizing with them.



He noted that the disgruntled customers were disappointed in the Akufo-Addo administration for not taking any action towards retrieving their locked-up funds from the gold dealership firm.



According to him, “Unlike the President who is not perturbed by what is going on with MenzGold customers, for us, this man [Mahama] has really demonstrated that he is there for us and for that matter, we still believe that he is the man that can help us retrieve our investments from Nam1 and we are going to vote for him massively”.

Mahama who addressed the aggrieved customers at a gathering at Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region last month accused the NPP government of shielding the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.



“What is so special about NAM1 that Akufo-Addo is shielding him?... Why do you unleash the police on innocent customers while NAM1 walks free?" the NDC flagbearer asked.



The Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2018 shutdown MenzGold after the Minerals Commission of Ghana revoked their license.