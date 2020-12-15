We’ll submit names for top positions in Parliament soon - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the NDC caucus will in the coming days submit names of viable candidates for top leadership positions in the house.

According to him, this forms part of their position that they have captured majority seats in the eighth parliament of the republic.



In an interaction with CitiNews, when the seventh parliament resumed sitting, Monday, December 14, he said; “We are preparing to also have the first Deputy Speaker and we have a slate. When Parliament convenes, we will be presenting names for Speaker, for first Deputy Speaker, and for the Chairmen of Committees.”



Members of the minority in parliament arrived for the sitting clad in all black apparel to register their displeasure over what they described as a flawed election and an attempt to cheat them.



In an attempt to give further details of their protest, Mr. Ablakwa explained that “We will not accept this daylight robbery and that is why we are adorned in black today.”

Per data from the EC, the NDC hold 136 seats in parliament as against 137 by the NPP with 1 independent and one other outstanding result which is yet to be released.



But the NDC insists that they have gained a majority in the house per what they call true collation of results of the parliamentary elections.



Meanwhile, the NDC which previously held only 106 seats in parliament has recaptured about 30 more while the ruling NPP which had 169 has lost about 32 seats.