We’ll transport voters to polling stations for free on Dec 07- Okada Riders to Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC has promised to legalize Okada business

The Okada Riders Association of Ghana says it will transport electorates to polling stations for free across the country on December 7, 2020 as part of their efforts to ensure a resounding victory for NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama.

“We want to assure Mr.Mahama that, not only have we resolved to vote for him in this elections, but we have also taken it upon ourselves to embark on a nationwide drive termed “Get Okada Votes”(GOV) to ensure that all members across the country speak through the ballot for legalization and regulation of our activities. As part of our support,we will transport voters to their voting centers without charging a fee “.



Addressing the media at New Abirem in Birem North District of the Eastern Region on Monday, the Association said having listened and read manifestoes of the two leading political parties -NDC and NPP, it is now clear that the NDC is the only party seeking their welfare therefore officially declaring their support for John Dramani Mahama.



“While we can state the position of the NDC with certainty, we cannot do the same for the governing New Patriotic Party without highlighting the flip-flop accounts of leading Members of government. We are of the firm belief that the NPP and government gave not been honest on the issue” Akwaku Nathaniel Katei Deputy National Coordinator for the Association who read the press statement said.



“We want to make a bold and emphatic declaration after consulting our members across the country. We want to make it clear that commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators find hope in the NDC’s People’s Manifesto. It addresses issues in relation to our plight. We can only be in business when John Mahama and majority of NDC Parliamentarians win”



He described as flawed Vice President Dr.Mahamadu Bawumia’s position that the next NPP government will provide an alternative policy by providing VW cars to Okada Riders under a Special repayment arrangement.



He dared the NPP Government to begin a nationwide clampdown of Okada riders if its disapproves its operation as illegal and dangerous as articulated by many Government officials including the Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide who said the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service will be unleashed to go after them.

“If the government genuinely and sincerely believes that the best way to resolve this issue is by unleashing the MTTD on us, then we challenge them to do so in the coming days.While at that we wish them well and success in that retrogressive adventure ”



Some of the hundreds Okada riders in the Birem North district who rode in their numbers to the venue said Okada is their source of livelihood after galamsey was collapsed.



They accused the NPP government for afflicting hardship on the youth hence will go all out to ensure that NDC wins to legalize their operations.



Presidential Candidate of the largest Opposition Party John Dramani Mahama has assured that the next NDC government will legalize and regulate Okada operations in the country.



Proposal to legalize Okada has sparked debate over safety concerns but proponents of the policy believe legalizing, regulating, and training the riders would rather help address the safety concerns while serving the transportation needs of the people particularly in rural areas and securing jobs of the youth.