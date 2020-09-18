We'll vote for Akufo-Addo for fixing our roads – Kansaworodo queen mother

Queen Mother of Kansaworodo in the Essikado Constituency, Nana Akua Mansa II

The queen mother of Kansaworodo in the Essikado Constituency of the Western Region, Nana Akua Mansa II has commended President Akufo-Addo for the massive road development in the area.

Speaking during a visit by Vice President Bawumia to the area to inspect ongoing road projects and also cut the sod for the construction of a market in the area, Nana Akua Mansa II also emphatically endorsed the President's second term bid.



"We thank the NPP government for fixing our road in Kansaworodo.



"Today, we can also beat our chest and say we have the road fixed," the queen mother said.



"For what you have done for us, it is 4 more for Nana," she added.



The queen mother said, hitherto, deplorable roads remained one of Kansaworodo's biggest challenges, and they are very grateful to the President for bringing development to the area.



Apart from the road, Kansaworodo is about to get a new market, as a sod was cut for the commencement of the construction of the new market.

The queen mother said the construction of the market, is another reason why her people will vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for the area, Joe Ghartey.



"We are confident we will very soon have our new market.



"This is why we say 4 more for Nana and 4 more for Joe Ghartey."



Nana Akua Mansa II, on behalf of the community, thanked Dr Bawumia for being the first Vice President to visit the community.



"This means so much to us and we thank you very much for this historic visit," she said.



While commending the government and assuring it of the community's unflinching support towards the second term bid, she appealed to the Vice President for the government to consider the community for more development, especially the improvement on their water supply and fixing of more roads.

