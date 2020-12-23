We'll win our case in court because of our watertight evidence - Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency has expressed strong optimism the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will emerge victorious should they file a petition in the disputed presidential election.

The legislator says although he would not want to prejudge the case which they are yet to file, he said the party will emerge victorious.



He was reacting to claims that the NDC was afraid to go to court because the current judges in the apex court will not favour them.



But responding he said he will not bring the name of the court into disrepute because it interprets the law and as a party, they will win their case in court.



He said those who have also raised such concerns are legitimate but he would not be in the position to make such assumptions.



He maintained the NDC will not be rushed in going to court because they would have to build a watertight case.

Those who have asked the party to stop their supporters from demonstrating he disagreed because civil disobedience he added has been used to call for reforms.



The incumbent president he noted has used demonstrations to address some challenges he had with some state institutions.



To him, it is not only the law courts that can be used in resolving issues or writing a wrong.



