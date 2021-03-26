We need school blocks to end double track system – NDC MP to government

A photo of school buildings

Member of Parliament for Amenfi West Constituency for the National Democratic Congress, Eric Afful has urged government to build more schools to end the double-track system for students.

He said the double-track is a barrier to quality education in the country.



"If government wants to see quality education the best thing is to eradicate the double tuck system for students by building enough school blocks’’ he noted.



Reacting to these concerns, Eric Afful indicated that the promise to abolish the policy is largely dependent on the completion of the E-blocks started by the erstwhile NDC administration.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress in their time of administration started a lot of projects including; School building, Hospitals, Ship Compounds and many among others but the NPP abandoned all these projects especially the school blocks. He said these school blocks would have been in a better position to solve the double-truck system in Ghana.



Speaking on Accra based Kingdom FM ‘Anopa Nkomo’ he noted that the people of Amenfi West Constituency in the Western Region saw a great change and benefited a lot during the NDC administration over the years.

He added that during the NDC’s time in office they built 35 chip compounds to help in quick health delivery in the constituency, we were also having robbery cases everyday so I did my best to complete the then uncompleted police station to help curve the robbery cases in the community.”



"I work hard with the support of my party NDC in power by then to put smile in the face of the people in my community, I also in my own capacity as a Member of Parliament lobby funds to help in Youth Empowerment Project, provide Vocational Skill Training for the youth and the women,”he added



"Also the National Democratic Congress NDC covered over 85 percent of electricity coverage in the Region. The people have confidence in us and believe when we are power our government will do more for them.”



In conclusion, the Member of Parliament for Amenfi West mentioned that he will continue to lobby from the NPP government to continue the projects he started, however, he will be disappointed if they don’t consider any of his projects in Amenfi West Constituency.