General News

We need to give the NPP & NDC a shock – Ivor Greenstreet

CPP Flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet

The presidential candidate for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on Ghanaians to vote for the party saying, “a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself.”

He indicated that the frequent question, “Why vote for the CPP?” compelled the party to choose the tagline, “a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself.”



Speaking in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Rev Erskine on the Myd Morning radio show, the politician said, “when you look at the society we live in, we can say the ruling NPP and NDC have both done something for Ghana but that has not been enough. They have to be given an electric shock to know that they need to sit up.”



He furthered that the two major parties in the country have given the country false hope for over twenty-seven (27) years and believes it is high time all that changed. “When this change comes to mind, there is no other party one can consider but the one created by the greatest African to have ever lived, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.”



Ivor Greenstreet motioned that Ghana needs the shift that will move the country at a quicker pace to experience development in the right direction. “We need to give the NPP and NDC a shock and not the kind of vibes we get from them. We need good education, infrastructure and healthcare and the CPP is there to provide the ordinary Ghanaian with these.”



Using the scenario of an unhappy wife to illustrate why the CPP is the best option for Ghana, he said, “You may have a wife who would endure every hardship in a marriage to get it to work but when she decides to leave the marriage, nobody can make her comeback and that is the kind of electricity we need to give the NPP and NDC”.

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet was retained for the third time, as the flag bearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), at the party’s twin delegates congress held across the country



Prior to leading the CPP into the 2016 general election, Mr Greenstreet contested as a parliamentary candidate in 1996 on the ticket of the CPP but had to withdraw due to the Great Alliance at that time.



In 2004, he again contested as a parliamentary candidate for the CPP in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency and had 4,964 votes for the party.



He was later elected as General Secretary in 2007 and again in 2011, being the only national officer to be re-elected for a second term.

