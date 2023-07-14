We pay you to represent us, stop this shenanigans - Minority blasted over Gyakye Quayson's trial

Atik Mohammed

Atik Mohammed has slammed the Minority in Parliament for threatening to boycott Parliament over the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson's criminal trial.

Mr. Gyakye Quayson won the Assin North by-election following a court ruling which disqualified him from holding himself as parliamentary representative for Assin North constituency.



His qualification was due to a petition sent to the Supreme Court which indicated that Mr. Gyakye Quayson held dual citizenship when he was elected into Parliament in 2020.



However, the NDC presented him to contest the election again resulting in his winning the seat again.



He is facing a criminal charge by the Attorney General over his dual citizenship issue.



In view of this, the NDC Members of Parliament say they will not participate in the business of Parliament but join their colleague to court.

The former PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed has cautioned the MPs to revoke their decision to boycott Parliament, stressing they will be doing their constituents no good to join Gyakye Quayson to court.



"We pay them to represent us. They should just do that and stop this shenanigans," he said.



He added; "You are not doing good service to your constituents and you are defeating the very point you seek to make by following Gyakye Quayson to the court...You cannot deliberately deny your people your representation. It's an irresponsibility."



Atik noted that the MPs can solidarize with their colleague "without abdicating your responsibilities".



