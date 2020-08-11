General News

We’re 85% through to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa – Sanitation minister

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is 85 percent through to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has revealed.

In 2017 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared his government’s intention to make Ghana’s capital City the cleanest on the continent by the end of his first term in Office.



Speaking to the media as part of a sanitation tour and cleanup exercise in parts of Maamobi in Accra, on Tuesday August 11 , the sanitation minister revealed that 100 per cent was achieved during the lock down period in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.



But she said after the restrictions were lifted, the dirt started emerging.

“When we don’t do these things, throw garbage into the drains the drains will be clearer, neater and our homes also will be clean because the Assembly will send the Abobyaa’s (tricycles) round to pick the waste that is what we want. We endorse the one house one bin policy."



Regarding the grading efforts to make Accra the cleanest city she said, “I will give it 85 per cent because at the end of the day you saw the 100 per cent we did during the lock down."



“So who makes Accra dirty? That is why every day we are sensitizing people. I insist we are 85 per cent.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.