We're a listening government - John Kumah cites E-Levy rate review

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah says the fact that the ruling administration has reduced the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) proves they are a listening government.

"...having reduced the rate to 1% means that we are a listening government,” he said.



E-levy



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta presenting the 2023 budget statement stated that the e-levy rate has been reduced from 1.5% to 1% with the removal of the Ghc100 daily threshold.



This, according to the government, will allow more Ghanaians to use the service.



“Review the E-Levy Act and more specifically, reduce the headline rate from 1.5% to 1% of the transaction value as well as removal of the daily threshold,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

It may be recalled that the government introduced "this to enhance domestic tax mobilization and expand the tax base and provide an opportunity for everyone to contribute towards national development". However, according to government the estimated money to be accrued as far as the levy is concerned, has not been reached.



John Kumah Speaks



Speaking on Joy Newsfile programme, Saturday, John Kumah who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency claims: “we still have challenges because not all operators channel their system through the common platform that has been created. So a lot of compliance issues...but having reduced the rate to 1% means that we are a listening government.”



According to him, "per the data I have seen, there is some 60% growth in terms of the usage of MoMo and its impacts on the revenue we are generating under e-levy".