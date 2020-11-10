We’re confident biometric kits will function excellently on Election Day – EC

File photo of a biometric device

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, told parliamentarians that the 8,000 brand new Biometric Voters Registration kits bought for the registration exercise worked efficiently.

Presenting the roadmap by the EC for the general elections, she said the efficiency of the kits resulted in the speedy and accurate capturing of the biometric details of 17,029,971.



To her, the kits used for the registration exercise was an improvement from the previous kits used.



” Indeed, compared to the previous kits, the current kits are more robust, user-friendly, and perform more effectively than the previous Kits. There were very few reports of a breakdown of kits in the field. Indeed, a good number of our Data Entry Clerks registered over 280 persons per kit per day as opposed to the past, where the highest registered was 100 voters per kit per day. All in all, the performance of the kits exceeded our expectations,” she added.

She was optimistic the kits would function effectively on election day.



"We are confident that the Biometric Verification Devices will function excellently on Election Day."