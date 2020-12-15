We're finalizing processes to declare Sene West election results - EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The outcome of Sene West parliamentary elections is yet to be finalized, the Electoral Commission (EC) has said.

Located in the Bono East Region, the Sene West is the only constituency whose results is yet to be declared because it is being disputed.



So far, results for 274 seats out of the 275 parliamentary seats have been officially declared with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning 137 parliamentary seats putting it ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which has won 136 seats.



There is also an independent candidate who won a parliamentary seat in the Fomena constituency of the Ashanti Region.



But the EC in a statement issued on Monday, December 14, 2020, indicated that it will in the coming days, bring finality to the issue of who won the Sene West constituency seat.



“The Sene West parliamentary election is yet to be finalized and the outcome declared. The Commission assures the General Public that it is working to finalize the issues regarding the Sene West Constituency to enable the transparent, fair credible, and peaceful conclusion of the process. We expect to bring finality to this issue within the shortest possible time”, the statement noted.



Both the NDC and NPP have claimed that they have won majority seats in Parliament.

The NDC insists that it has won 140 parliamentary seats after the closing of polls on December 7, 2020, the NPP has disputed the claim.



According to the EC, it is aware of contests to some parliamentary seats by both NPP and the NDC in several constituencies.



But the Commission says it “entreats the political parties to use the laid down processes established by law to seek redress to their concerns”.



Several civil society organizations and religious groups have urged both parties and their supporters to exercise restraint over the post-election agitations.







