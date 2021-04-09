We’re hit badly by Ishmael’s tragic loss – Classmates of murdered boy

Some school mates of the late Ismael Mensah

Some classmates and school children of Maranatha Preparatory school located at Millenium City, a suburb of Kasoa gathered on Thursday to pay their last respect to the late Ishmael Abdallah, the 10-year-old boy murdered in Kasoa.

The children were in a state of shock and hit massively by the tragic death of their school mate when they attended the burial ceremony.



Ishmael Mensah Abdallah is fondly remembered for his calmness and generosity, the deceased’s classmates told EIB News’ Yaw Boagyan.



“Ishmael is very loving, he always shared the little he’d with us his friends. I’m broken by the demise of my best friend and will remember him for his kindness,” said Prince Anokye, a classmate and a friend.



They recalled being in his company last Thursday morning before the Easter break, saying that had sharply brought to them fond memories of him.



The class four teacher who happened to be the class teacher of the late lshmeal, Mr. Godlove Yeboah, said the killing of the boy has demoralised the pupils, who are scheduled to sit for their examination in the coming days.



The ten-year-old was buried in accordance with Muslim custom.

Meanwhile, a fetish Priestess has been arrested at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region by a team of police officers to assist with investigations into the ritual murder of Ishmael, reports Shirley Asiedu-Addo.



The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Irene Oppong who confirmed the arrest, said the case’s docket has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.







Background



Ishmael, 10, was murdered last Saturday, after Nicholas Kini, 18, and Felix Nyarko, 16, had allegedly lured him into an uncompleted building at Coca Cola, near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.



The two suspects were remanded into police custody by the Kasoa Circuit Court last Tuesday to reappear on April 20, 2021.