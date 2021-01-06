We’re looking for Kofi Adams to serve him our injunction suit – Mac Manu

National Campaign Manager of the NPP for the 2020 polls, Peter Mac Manu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said they yet to serve Member of Parliament-elect for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, an injunction suit against his election.

National Campaign Manager of the NPP for the 2020 polls, Peter Mac Manu, the party is in search of Kofi Adams to be served because the case will take place at the Hohoe court.



Some Constituents have filed a suit arguing that Kofi Adams cannot hold himself as MP for the constituency since thousands of voters in the Satrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) were disenfranchised.



The petitioners are therefore seeking an “order of perpetual injunction restraining Kofi Adams from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency and or presenting himself to be sworn in as such.”



Furthermore, the petitioners are also praying the court to cancel the result of the parliamentary election for the constituency and order the organization of a new one.

Speaking on Citi News, Peter Mac Manu said the party will not do an ex-parte.



“We are looking for Kofi Adams to serve him because it [the case] is coming on at the Hohoe High Court. We are not doing ex-parte, it is on notice so on Wednesday we will meet him at the Hohoe court,” he said.



But the petitioners contend that the total registered voters for the 13 Electoral Areas in the traditional areas of SALL are 17,764 voters.