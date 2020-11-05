'We’re neutral, we haven't endorsed any candidate' – Small scale miners

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has said it has not endorsed any political party candidate for the upcoming December polls.

This comes after the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana (NCSSMAG) in a statement endorsed Mr. Mahama ahead of the December 7 polls.



A statement issued by the GNASSM and signed by its General Secretary Godwin Armah on Thursday, 5 November 2020 said: “We wish to distance our self from these publications as the recognized mother body of all Small Scale Miners across the country and deny unequivocally that we have not endorsed a candidate or donated vehicles to any of the political parties.”



The association reiterated its “resolve and commitment in remaining neutral in the country's political dispensation.”



The association noted that it “believes any attempt to align itself to any particular political party is a breach of the constitutional principle on which the association was formed and the association will ensure that it does not partway from it.”



It continued that although it “respects the rights of individual members on political affiliations, it also advises that they do so without involving GNASSM as an entity.”

The association also pleaded with the media to be circumspect in its reportage by “Indicating the exact group of small scale miners who are being talked about in the headlines of their publications in order not to leave room for speculation, verify the authenticity of a story from the national executives of GNASSM before publishing or airing.”



It further continued that: “It is paying much premium on the consideration of various policy directions of all the political parties on small scale mining. The association maintains it will respect the decision of the people and work with whoever is elected at the December 7 polls to ensure the continuous growth of the small scale mining sector.”



The association also advised its members to “remain resolute and move away from all political interference as well as tendencies potent to breed political violence.”



It assured members of “progressive efforts being undertaken by leaders to streamline small-scale mining activities to their benefit” and urged every Ghanaian “to be responsible, circumspect, and decorous before, during, and after this year's general elections to protect and promote” the country’s growing democracy.