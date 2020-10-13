We’re not asking for too much if we want protection – Minority Leader

Ghana's parliament

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu says the recent murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, should be a reawakening for all, particularly the security agencies.

He said the police, in particular, must ensure that the general security landscape in the country is improved for all citizens.



But he made a special plea for the safety and protection of lawmakers to be elevated.



“It is not asking for too much if we say that MPs’ personal protection and safety be elevated and enhanced for the purpose of securing our lives,” the Tamale South MP adjured.



He was speaking on Monday, October 12 when the legislature led by Speaker Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye visited the family of the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP.



The Speaker, in commiserating with the bereaved family, announced that the Interior Minister will be on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday to brief Members on the security situation in the country.

On his turn, the leader of the Minority Caucus said the only way the late Mfantseman MP can be eulogized is for justice to be seen to be served.



“At the appropriate time, we will seek public support guided by the Speaker to demand reforms of police,” he added.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, also added his voice to calls for protection for MPs, saying it is not out of place to make such demands.



For him, the public should not see them as elevating themselves above other Ghanaians but for all to consider the work they do for the country.



After all, the fingers are all not equal, he stated in Twi.