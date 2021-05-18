We’re not recruiting - FDA

Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority

The Food and Drugs Authority has said it has not put out an advertisement for recruitment or appointed any agency to conduct recruitment on its behalf.

The authority in a statement noted that all vacancies will be published only on its website and the national dailies and application for employment can only be addressed to the FDA and no other agency.



The FDA has, therefore, cautioned the public against such fake recruitment claims and advertisements and must not be lured into the payment of any form of facilitation fees for this purpose.



Read the full statement below



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



17th May 2021

DISCLAIMER FOOD AND DRUGS AUTHORITY RECRUITMENT



The Food and Drugs Authority wishes to state for the records that it has not put out any advertisement for recruitment or appointed any agency to conduct recruitment on its behalf



The public is to note that all announcements of vacancies will only be published on its official website and the national dailies and applications for employment can only be addressed to the FDA and no other agency. The public is therefore being cautioned against any such fake recruitment claims and advertisements and must not be lured into the payment of any form of facilitation fees for this purpose.



Persons who choose to engage in such fraudulent activities do so at their own risk. The public is hereby warned.



All concerns and questions arising out of this publication as well as any other FDA regulated product can be directed to the FDA on the following contacts.

FDA, Your Well-being. Our Priority.



DELESE A A DARKO (MRS)



CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER