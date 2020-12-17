We're on course to having majority seats in parliament – Okudzeto Ablakwa as NDC wins Sene seat

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is optimistic the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have the majority seats in parliament whiles the governing New Patriotic Party will be in the minority.

This comes after the 'locked-up' ballots for Sene West constituency was released for counting Thursday, December 17, 2020, after the court dismissed the NPP's suit against the NDC and the EC.



Confirming the victory of the NDC in the Sene West constituency, the lawmaker congratulated the MP-elect, Twumasi Ampofo.



He also assured party supporters that what is due the NDC would be protected.



Taking to a micro-blogging site, Twitter to share in the joy of both the MP-elect for the constituency and the NDC at large, Okudzeto Ablakwa said, “Sene West in the bag. Techiman South is next. We are very much on course to confirm an NDC parliamentary majority which is the decision of the people.”