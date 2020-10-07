We’re solidly behind you in the fight against secessionism - Minority to Akufo-Addo

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu with President Akufo-Addo

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the House will remain united in the fight against secessionist movements in the Volta region.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday October 6, Mr Iddrisu who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South described the action of the group as an ugly threat to the stability of the country.



“There is an ugly threat to the stability, sovereignty and integrity of Ghana in the Volta Region.



“The President as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) should be assured that he has the full support of the House to deal decisively, ruthlessly with the threat to the sovereignty and integrity of our country. We cannot afford a disunited Ghana,” he remarked.



About 60 persons have so far been arrested in connection with recent disturbances.



The disturbances were caused by suspected members of the Western Togoland secessionist group.

Fifty-four of these suspects have been remanded in custody as government intensifies security operations in the Region to bring the insurgency under control.



Various bodies have called on the government to be brutal in the response against the group.



The Christian Council of Ghana on behalf of all the Ecumenical Church Leaders in Ghana noted that the security agencies alone cannot deal with the insurgence in the Volta Region.



According to the Christian body, the matter has taken a political twist, therefore it requires the involvement of the political class to step in.



A statement issued by Most Rev Dr Paul K Boafo, Chairman of the Christian Council, on Monday, October 5 called on the government to constantly engage the chiefs and the people of the Volta Region on the way forward on this matter.

“The security breaches that these acts have become too common in Ghana and it is time they are stamped out.



“Some Police stations have been attacked recently and many innocent Ghanaians are killed, maimed and assaulted.



It added: “The present matter of the call of secession in the Volta Region is substantially a political matter. Security operations alone will be insufficient to address it adequately. We pledge our readiness to support government to address the issue amicable. In this regard, we will support the government in engaging the chiefs and people of the Region to achieve national cohesion.



“We would like to appeal to all Ghanaians especially the chiefs, youths and people of the eastern corridor communities of the country to remain calm in the face of provocation, to desist from being used to perpetrate the evil intentions of others and to safeguard the fledging peace we enjoy in Ghana.”



“We would like to call on the government to as a matter of urgency get all the security services to declare a war on violent crimes especially armed robberies and to eradicate this from our society,” the statement said.