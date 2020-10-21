We’re waiting on funny prophets for interpretation of ballot slots – Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho says the country now awaits witch doctors and Pastors to give their interpretations into the meaning of the slots selected by the various political parties.

The Electoral Commission today did the balloting for Presidential for placement on the ballot paper in the impending election on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



The Major political parties New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) picked the first and second slots respectively.

As it has been the case over the years, Prophets and witch doctors after the balloting will come up with various interpretations for the slots picked by the major political parties.



Commenting on the slots in anticipation of Prophets and witch doctors, Koku who is the former Deputy General Secretary for the NDC said “As has always been the case, EC has finished with its transparent balloting: The, juju men/women, marabous, clairvoyants, false prophets, fake pastors, etc., are now going to start telling us what the various numbers portend. Interesting world in which we live!”