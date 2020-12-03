We rest not until Nana Addo is declared president on December 7 - Three Northerners group

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Abdul Basit Yakub Ouedraogo, Contributor

A Group by name Three Northerners, which was created by northerners who are based in the southern part of the country ( Kumasi, Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi et al) has made a strong case for the retainment of the Nana Addo led administration.

The group which is made up of members from over 17 northern dialects have come together to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain power for the good people of the Northern Region



Earlier today the group held a conference at Kumasi to voice out how former President John Mahama disappointed Northerners.



Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Ismail Azuma popularly known as Y2K who doubles as Vice Chairman and Operations Manager of the group explained why the NPP should be given another four years.



"We came all the way from Kumasi and Accra to campaign for NPP to retain power, we want our people from the North to know how the current President is bringing about progress and development in the Northern part of the country," he said.

"We voted former President Mahama to come to power because we knew that coming from the north he was best placed to understand our problems and challenges. But upon his coming to power nothing was done to address our problems.



We are telling the former president to forgive us, is not about him been our brother but is about who can help develop the northern part of the country for us ."He opined.



Mr Ismail added that as a group they were going all over the country to campaign for the NPP especially in Bawku, Wa, Tamale, for a house-to-house campaign and indeed were really grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo for initiating the free SHS, NABCO amongst others.

Source: Abdul Basit Yakub Ouedraogo, Contributor