We rioted because EC ‘removed’ our names from the register – Secessionists tell court

Over 60 persons have been arrested in connection with recent disturbances in the Volta region

Suspects who appeared at the Circuit Court 3, presided over by Susan Eduful after rioting in some parts of the Volta Region, have claimed that the removal of their names from the Electoral Commission’s voters register is what triggered their activities of rioting.

They claimed their rioting was to let the world know that they were been being ‘marginalized’ in the Volta Region by the government.



A suspect even said in court in Accra on Friday that it was a 'NEC’ decision to engage in rioting to show the world they are being marginalized but could not say if the NEC was the same as the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NDC” Daily Guide reported.



On September, 25, 2020, some members of the Volta separatists, the Homeland Study Group Foundation, (HSGF) blocked some major roads in the Volta Region of Ghana.



This according to them was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana after they declared independence for the territory they call 'Western Togoland' on November 16, 2019.



The police in a message on social media urged commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope and Aflao, to exercise caution as they were likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.



Following this agitation, some persons have been arrested in connection with recent disturbances.

Two batches of four and 13, made up of a chief and a reverend minister respectively, appeared in different circuit courts in Accra, and were taken into the custody of the BNI.



Some of the 13 accused persons that appeared before the Circuit Court 3 were the ones that claimed that the EC had deliberately removed their names from the register without giving any proof. They also made allegations of marginalization.



They were charged with three counts of attending a meeting of a prohibited organization (Western Togoland) contrary to Section 2 (1) (b) of Prohibited Organization Act 1976 (SMCD 20), participating in a campaign of a prohibited organization (Western Togoland) contrary to Section 2 (1) (d) of Prohibited Organization Act 1976 (SMCD 20), and rioting with weapons contrary to Section 199 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).







