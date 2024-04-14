We started investigating Scholarship Secretariat in July 2023 – OSP

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that it launched an investigation into the operations of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat in July 2023, before its alleged rot emerged.

The Secretariat, according to a Fourth Estate investigation, awarded scholarships to applicants from affluent Ghanaian families at the expense of needy but brilliant students.



Ghanaians have since been calling on the OSP to investigate the secretariat. The Minority in Parliament also petitioned the Special Prosecutor to scrutinize the scholarship secretariat’s activities.



In a letter responding to the calls, the OSP confirmed that the secretariat is currently under active investigation for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

“The office of the Special Prosecutor commenced into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat circa July 2023. The investigation is active and ongoing,” the office stated.



Find attached below the full statement:



