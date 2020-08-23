Politics

We take our manifesto promises seriously – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) takes politics seriously and so takes promises to the people in same measure.

He said it was in that vein that the party launched a manifesto prior to the 2016 elections to sum up the promise to the people of Ghana then.



“I said at the launch that a manifesto represented for me a solemn social contract between the electorates and the elected,” he said in an address to party faithfuls at the launch of this year’s manifesto at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



“I entered into the contract by signing the document on my behalf and that of the NPP. By voting for us on 7th December, 2016, the Ghanaian people also signed their part of the contract giving us a mandate to implement the ideas in the manifesto.”



He said that manifesto was crafted based on the core values of the NPP. As a result, it was not one taken lightly.



“I know some people do not afford worth to a manifesto,” President Akufo-Addo observed. “But I do.”

“We of the NPP have always taken our manifesto seriously because we believe politics is a serious business and asking for the mandate of the people to govern is serious business.”



For him, that is a modicum of respect accorded the citizens.



Highlights of the manifesto were given by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who served as the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee.



He said the 2020 manifesto of the NPP is categorised into three sections: the first on accountability of their first term, the second on consolidating the gains chalked and the third stimulating growth.



He asserted that at least 80 per cent of the promises made in 2016 has been achieved.

