We transform lives of Zongo residents, you use them for violence - Mustapha Hamid to NDC

Minister of Inner-Cities and Zongo Development, Mustapha Hamid

The Minister of Inner-Cities and Zongo Development, Mustapha Hamid has opined there has been a massive transformation in the Zongo landscape after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over.

The Ministry he said was established to correct the inequalities



He suggested it will take a visionary leader like President Akufo-Addo to recognise that we need in the next generation to aggressively tackle the development challenges of these people in these communities in order that we shall breed the social inequalities that certain countries down the abyss.



According to him, when the NPP established this ministry, the poohed-poohed it because they had taken zongo votes for granted.



He said there are massive defections from the NDC to the NPP following what he termed as massive development in the zongo communities by the NPP because they recognise that what is important is their development and not propaganda.



Dr. Hamid said the NDC is suffering from poverty of ideas to develop the zongo communities as done by the NPP.

The residents of zongo he added are longer deceived by the NDC. They see the massive infrastructure development in their communities. They see the massive transformation, the water system, the health facilities being innovated.



Per the view of the minister, for the first time, forty zongo youth are studying medicine in Cuba to come and be of benefit to their communities, adding the NDC only used residents of zongo communities as instruments of violence during campaigns.



The introduction of the free senior high school he stated has helped in reducing the burden on mosques nationwide, where formally parents had to seek financial support to send their wards to schools.



”You see free SHS was not possible, we have done. Now you say when you come you will maintain it. You cancelled teacher training allowance, we restored it now you say you will maintain it. You cancelled nursing training allowance, we have brought it back now you say you will maintain it. You said zongo development fund was rubbish, we have instituted it, now you say you will maintain. In this election, we are not looking for a maintenance officer, we are looking for a transformative leader for our country.”

