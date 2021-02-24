We trust Akufo-Addo and his wife to deal with LGBTQ+ controversy – Kwabenya Council

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Kwabenya Musuku Manhene, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo I, has said the traditional council is confident that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife will squarely deal with the raging LGBT+ controversy.

“We expect President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak on the matter by next week. We know what he can do because he was bred on Ga land and speaks the Ga language and his wife is also a Ga, so, we know what the first family can do to take this LGBT+ burden off the shoulders of the chiefs so as to avert curses upon the land. God bless President Akufo-Addo" he told Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra FM's morning show on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.



The Council recently threatened to burn down a house at Ashongman in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, where the LGBTQ community allegedly held a meeting on Wednesday, 17 February 2021.



According to the chiefs of the community, investigations have begun into the matter to find out the exact house and uncover its owner.



At a press conference organized by the Council earlier, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo I, who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO), noted that the traditional authority will not hesitate to set the premises ablaze after the investigations.



“We won't sit down for Kwabenya to gain a bad name that the LGBT meeting grounds or office is located in Kwabenya Ashongman. No way,” the PRO stated.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) has said some 87 per cent of Ghanaians are against public meetings of the LGBT+ community in Ghana, according to its survey.



“A significant number of Ghanaians (87%) is against allowing LGBTI persons holding public meetings to discuss LGBTI issues”, a statement from ACILA said.



It noted that: “Ninety-one per cent of Muslims are against allowing LGBTIs holding public meetings; Christians (87%), traditionalists (73.1%), and atheists (33.3%)”.



According to the survey, “respondents in the Volta Region had the highest approval (19.4%) allowing LGBTIs to hold public meetings to discuss LGBTI issues”.



“More than 97% of Ghanaians are aware the police has a responsibility to protect every citizen against mob injustice, and ‘strongly agree’ or ‘agree’ by 94% that any person who engages in mob activity should be brought to justice.

“However, 20% ‘strongly disagree’ or ‘disagree’ that the police has a responsibility to protect LGBTI people against mob injustice,” the findings said.



It said: “More than 75% of Ghanaians applaud homophobic statements by state officials, religious leaders, or influential people in society. Only 24.5% say homophobic statements should be condemned. Thirty-six per cent of Ghanaians are of the opinion that LGBTIs should be discriminated against in job search, religious association (10%), and public appointments (9.16%). More than 54% of Ghanaians say expelling students perceived to be LGBTI should be promoted”.



