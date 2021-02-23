We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ - Over 100 Ghanaian feminists declare
A group of one hundred and two Ghanaian feminists have become the latest group to add their voice to the growing support for the recognition of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender and sexual identities in Ghana
In a statement, the group said the Ghanaian religious community, media, and state political actors have created a vitriolic condition in the country especially in the wake of the launch of an office by the gay community which demonstrates the need for a space for trans people in the country.
“The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed. We reject the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety,” portions of the statement copied to GhanaWeb said.
According to the group, religious leaders, the media and political actors hiding under the guise of morality and concern have always pushed a harmful agenda that ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians should live regardless of their sexuality.
The group made up of individuals in the country and the diaspora says “the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community but continue to keep other marginalized groups--including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocks, amongst others--oppressed and constantly policed,” the statement reiterated.
Read the group's full statement below:
Statement in Solidarity with LGBT+ Ghanaians by a Collective of Ghanaian Feminists
We are Ghanaian feminists writing in solidarity with LGBT+ Rights Ghana and queer and transgender Ghanaians everywhere. We write to show the community that you are not alone. Further, we hope this statement can help other Ghanaians who feel supportive know that they do not have to be cowed by the violent rhetoric of the government, the press, and the religious sector. The violence directed at the community in the wake of their office launch demonstrates the vitriolic conditions under which queer Ghanaians live and why such a community space is needed. We reject the current onslaught of religious, media, and state violence meted out against queer and transgender people, who are simply asserting their God-given right to exist with dignity and safety.
The backlash against LGBT+ Rights Ghana follows a trend of moral panic led by the media, religious groups, and political figures. Whenever queer Ghanaians demand rights, respect, and safety in our own country, these leaders use the guise of morality and concern to push a violent agenda. Their agenda is harmful to queer and trans Ghanaians, and it ultimately seeks to control how all Ghanaians live, regardless of their sexuality. We are already witnessing the toll these attacks take on people’s lives. As a result of the recent media frenzy, many LGBT+ persons are facing increasing threats of violence online, at work and in their homes. Community members have been threatened with evictions, forced marriage and employment termination.
As feminists, we believe that the patriarchal and colonial constructions of gender and sexuality that shape social expectations and norms not only hurt the LGBT+ community, but continue to keep other marginalized groups--including poor women, sex workers, people with dreadlocks, amongst others--oppressed and constantly policed. We align our political perspective with a radical vision of freedom and justice for all people in Ghana, which is also enshrined in our Constitution.
Of the undersigned, some of us identify as LGBT+, and others identify differently. Our genders are wide-ranging, our geographic locations are in Ghana and its vast Diaspora, and our life experiences are diverse. What binds us is a shared vision for the freedom and liberation of all people, particularly those who are most marginalised in our communities. We unapologetically and unreservedly stand in support of LGBT+ people to live with dignity and under safe conditions in Ghana. And we call on allies to do the work of speaking up for queer and trans people as they are subjected to violence by the state, religious institutions and the public.
For inquiries about this statement, please contact Dr. Anima Adjepong at adjepoaa@ucmail.uc.edu. You may add your name to the letter here.
Signed,
1. Anima Adjepong, PhD, USA
2. Nana Yaa Agyepong, Ghana
3. Shakia Asamoah, USA
4. Akua Gyamerah, DrPh, USA
5. M. A. Marfo, Young Feminists Collective, Ghana
6. Wunpini Mohammed, PhD, USA
7. Rita Nketiah, PhD, Canada
8. Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, Ghana
9. Abena Benewaa Fosu, Ghana
10. Malaika Aryee-Boi, Ghana
11. Shelia Adufutse, Ghana
12. Abena Awuku, Netherlands
13. Raphaela M.A. Rockson, Ghana
14. Fatima B. Derby, Ghana
15. Godfried Asante, PhD, San Diego State University, USA
16. Akosua Hanson, Ghana
17. Abena Darko, Ghana
18. Joseph Ewoodzie, PhD, Davidson College, USA
19. Amma Dodi, USA
20. Johlyn Fallah, UK
21. Sylvia Bawa, PhD, York University, Canada
22. Nobiana Dodi, USA
23. Adwoa Asante, Ghanafeminism.com USA
24. Makafui Ahorney, Ghana
25. Sayidatu Mariam Ibrahim, University of Ghana, Ghana
26. Ama Amponsah, Canada
27. Elvina Quaison, Ghana
28. Christine Hanson, SOH, Ghana
29. Kafui Offori, Ghana
30. Portia Asantewaa Duah, Feminist, Ghana
31. Ria Boss, Ghana
32. Adoley Pappoe, Israel
33. Adaeze Williams, Nigeria
34. Salma Shanni, Ghana
35. Tracy N. K. Owoo, Ghana
36. Debbie Frempong, USA
37. Emma Dodi, USA
38. Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
39. Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, Canadian Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity, Canada
40. Portia Asantewaa Duah, Videographer, Ghana
41. Ismael Montana, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA
42. Shone Edem, Key Watch Ghana, Ghana
43. Wisdom, Solace Initiative , Ghana
44. Alliance for Equality and Diversity (AfED), Ghana
45. Kwame Edwin Out, PhD, University of Virginia, USA
46. Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, FOKN Bois / Wanlov the Kubolor, Ghana
47. Rose Afriyie, USA
48. Yasmin Fuseini-Codjoe, USA
49. Ewurabena S. Hutchful, USA
50. Jeanne Barbara Debre, Ghana
51. Selasie Dotse, USA
52. Nana Yankah, Esq., Shia Travel Group, LLC, USA
53. Akua Agyen, USA
54. Amma Gyamfowa, Canada
55. Keya Prempeh, Canada
56. Phillip Adu, Canada
57. Chris Akyah, USA
58. Olivet Aggrey-Fynn Makiava , USA
59. Madonna Kendona, Accra, Ghana
60. Kofi Ofosu, PHD, University of Texas at Austin, USA
61. Elfreda Tetteh, Germany
62. Betty Esi Awuku, The Netherlands
63. Malaka Grant, South Africa
64. Serena Dankwa, University of Bern, Switzerland
65. Yvette Tetteh, Pure and Just Company, Ghana
66. Jessica Longdon, United Kingdom
67. Ayesha Harruna Attah, Senegal
68. Dshamilja Adeifio, University of Teacher Training, Switzerland
69. Maame Akua Marfo, Ghana
70. Sefakor Agbesi, Germany
71. Nnenna Onuoha, Germany
72. Kuukuwa Manful, U.K.
73. Teki Martei, Ghana
74. Panji Anoff, Pidgen Music, Ghana
75. Selinam Setranah, Ghana
76. Naa Oyo S. Quartey Papafio, Switzerland
77. Anita Enyonam Kwaku (Naa Busuafi), Afed, Ghana
78. Gabriella Rockson, Ghana
79. Hauwa Uthman, Ghana
80. Sel Kofiga, The Slum Studio, Ghana
81. Daniela Gyeabour, Canada
82. Germaine Bombande, Ghana
83. Esinam Agbeyaka, Canada
84. Nana Akua Amoafoa Mensah, Ghana
85. Owiredua Akrofi, UK
86. Nana Aba Armoo-Daniels, USA
87. Dorcas Amoah, Brooklyn, NY
88. Owiredua Akrofi, UK
89. Dorothy L. Hammond, University of Ghana, Ghana
90. Kinna Likimani, Ghana
91. Tawakalitu Braimah, Women in AI, France
92. Nii Kotei Nikoi, PhD, USA
93. Aseye Afi-Djangmah, Ghana
94. Naa Korkoi, Ghana
95. Afia Kwakyewaa Owusu-Nyantakyi, Ghana
96. Fouzia Alhassan, Ghana
97. Justice Okai-Allotey, Humanist Association of Ghana, Ghana
98. Caren Akoto-Adade, Ghana
99. Angela Otoo, Drama Queens, Ghana
100. Jacob Alhassan, Canada
101. Prof. Senam Okudzeto, Director Art in Social Structures, Switzerland
102. Franka Hagan, Ghana
