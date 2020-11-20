'We’ve 11 million members on the register' - NDC reveals

National Democratic Congress supporters

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe, has expressed strong optimism in the presidential election for the party.

He claims they are 11 million names of Ghanaian voters on the register that are associated with the opposition National Democratic Congress.



On how the NDC came by the 11 million, the communicator disclosed the party vouched for several Ghanaians who had no Ghana card and from their data, 11 million voters are associated with the NDC.



The remaining 6 million he indicated would be shared by the other political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC communicator asked the NPP to start preparing for a defeat in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Ghanaians, he said, are tired of the NPP because their corruption has infuriated Ghanaians.