We’ve achieved 60 things no govt achieved since independence - Veep

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed strong optimism that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2020 polls massively.

The NPP he opined has stayed true to the good people of Ghana by delivering on most of their promises.



The Vice President who was speaking at the launch of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’ in Accra on Monday said the party has achieved 80% of their campaign promises.



The group is made up of parliamentary aspirants who lost the party’s primaries nationwide but have joined forces to campaign for the NPP to win political power.



He said it is remarkable for a government in less done four years in office to have achieved about 60 things that no government has achieved since Ghana’s independence.



”This morning I sat down at my desk and asked myself this question; what are the transformational things we have done? I started listing and listed 60 things we have done that we haven’t done since independence. So are charting a new cause. We have done so much in the last 4 years. We promised free SHS we’ve delivered. We have one constituency one ambulance, we have Planting for Food and Jobs, we are exporting 17 crops. Tracks are coming in from Nigeria to buy food crops,” he said.



He commended the group for the unflinching love for the NPP adding the collective love for the NPP must override personal interests.

Meanwhile, he has warned Ghanaians not to return Mr Mahama as president because his record in the past is nothing to write home about.



To him, Mr. Mahama has proven not to be only incompetent but visionless and lacks credibility.



We could not pay the NHIS service providers, he had to cancel the teacher trainer allowance, he had to cancel the nursing training allowance, froze the hiring of workers, and even chalk in schools was a problem. This is incompetence. Are we going to go back to incompetence? Not only has he proven to be incompetent, but he has also proven to not have credibility. No credibility, and no vision. He (Mahama) said the free SHS was a hoax, but now he said he introduced it. He said if he had 2 billion, he wouldn’t invest it in free SHS but now says he want to expand it to private schools. Have you heard this before?”



Meanwhile, he has asked the party to campaign massively to ensure a decisive and emphatic victory.



He stressed that the agenda for four more years for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo he stated is assured.