We’ve evidence the 2020 election was manipulated – Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for the Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

Member of Parliament for the Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has disclosed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has evidence to prove that the just-ended 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections were manipulated in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the re-elected MP, the NDC has not as yet indicated whether or not they will go to court, but would use every legitimate means to challenge the results of the 2020 general elections.



Former president and presidential candidate for the NDC in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, has already served notice he is unable to accept the “fictionalized results of a flawed election” but has not been clear of what specific actions he together with his party will take.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day Tuesday, the Tamale North MP revealed his party has been able to gather evidence which vindicates their suspicion that the election was not free, fair, and transparent.

“We have gathered our evidence and we believe many institutions were compromised including the Electoral Commission, they, as a result, manipulated some of the channels that were used for transmission of results which led to some of the results being massaged,” he told Berla Mundi.



He reiterated they have evidence to back all the claims they make and that “we will not be stampeded as to how we will use that evidence”.



He explained the processes leading to their next line of action have already started. That, he said includes the ongoing auditing of the Electoral Commission’s figures, an exercise he said exposed some inaccuracies.