We've had enough of your 'lies and insults' - Sammy Gyamfi to Nitiwul

National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, at the NDC’s weekly press briefing has described the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul as a 'liar' for putting up a defence against allegations of voter suppression by the Ghana Armed Force.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has called on Ghanaians to condemn the actions of Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the alleged bussing of people to Banda to partake in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



According to him, it was wrong for Mr. Nketia to bus registrants to the community after both political parties agreed to do away with such acts.



“Asiedu Nketia, what he did yesterday was wrong, and let's all condemn it. We all saw the video that he was bussing people in about two or three cars when you know you are not supposed to bus people. You allow the individual to go and register in their own constituency and nobody should be able to stop them,” Dominic Nitiwul said.



But according to Sammy Gyamfi, Dominic Nitiwul’s defence for the happenings in the Banda Constituency is an ample testament to deliberate targeting of the Ewe ethnic group regardless of their location in the country.



“The Defence Minister’s ludicrous attempt to explain away the sheer use of brute force and physical assault by certain elements in the once-revered Ghana Armed Forces to prevent some legitimate Ghanaians from taking part in the ongoing registration process only goes to reinforce President Akufo-Addo’s attitude of ‘see no evil, hear no evil’.”



At the press briefing, the NDC insisted that some non-Akans in areas such as the Banda constituency, Oti Region, and Ketu South constituency are being suppressed by armed soldiers from taking part in the voter registration exercise.

“Dominic Nitiwul should stop the unlawful use of armed military men to harass innocent Ghanaians based on their tribe or ethnicity in the ongoing voter registration exercise if he still has a conscience or shut up and spare us his lies if he has nothing meaningful to say. We have had enough of their chicanery and insults,” Mr. Gyamfi added.



The NDC has called on the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to immediately withdraw armed soldiers from registration centres, especially from Banda Constituency.



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has questioned the level of professionalism of military personnel deployed to maintain peace in the Banda Constituency, accusing them of not only "reeking of alcohol", but having the demeanour of "rebels on drugs".



However, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) through Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie has however denied targeting non-Akans in the Banda Constituency.









