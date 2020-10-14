We’ve learnt useful lessons related to voters’ registration – IGP

James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector-General of Police

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has revealed that the police administration has drawn useful lessons from the recently held voters’ registration exercise.

He disclosed this during his tour of the Bono and Bono East Regions, adding that these lessons will shepherd personnel as they ready themselves for the 2020 polls which is less than two months away.



According to him, strategies have been put in place to avert a recurrence of what may not have been properly done in terms of strategy during the registration exercise at the main polls.



Speaking in separate meetings with the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson and her colleague Honourable Kofi Amoakohene in the Bono East Region as part of his day’s working visit, he underscored the need for peace, before, during and after the polls.



Mr. Oppong-Boanuh registered the preparedness of the police to nib violent activities of troublemakers at the polls in the bud and called on all stakeholders to play a critical role in this course.

“We have learnt lessons from events related to the voters registration exercise within the region and have appropriately strategized for maximum security from now through the election period and beyond December 7th 2020”, the IGP said.



He also took the opportunity to assess the operational preparedness of the police commands in the area ahead of the December polls, reassuring the commitment of his outfit in resourcing them for effective policing.



Members of the IGP’s tour include; COP Mr George Alex Mensah Director-General of Police Services, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah(Mrs) Director-General Welfare, COP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah Director-General Operations and Chief Staff Officer ACP Joseph Owusu-Ansah.