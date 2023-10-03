We’ve lost 14 of our friends since Korle Bu Renal unit shut down – Patients

File photo

The closure of the unit led to a tragic situation where these patients were unable to access crucial dialysis treatment, ultimately resulting in their untimely deaths

The Renal Patients Association has disclosed that 14 outpatients of the renal unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital lost their lives after the unit was abruptly closed to them in May 2023.



The spokesperson for the Association, Mr Michael Asante, shared the news during a press conference held in Accra on Monday.



He explained that the deaths were primarily attributed to the patients' inability to afford the cost of dialysis treatment at private centres, which is significantly more expensive compared to the services provided at the public hospital.

“As we speak, the renal unit has been closed since 22 May 2023 up to date, to outpatients,” Mr Asante revealed during the press conference.



He added: “Patients have gone through turbulent times, as we struggle to finance our dialysis treatment at private dialysis centres across the centres".



"Unfortunately, during this shutdown period, we have lost about 14 of our friends... This has left the rest of us living in constant fear for our tomorrow. This is because we do not know who amongst us will be next to lose their lives needlessly.”



The association, therefore, appealed to government to include dialysis treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and cede the cost for dialysis treatment.